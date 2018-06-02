Kim Kardashian Squads up in Wyoming Workout Wear Photo

Kim Kardashian posed for a squad selfie with some friends while she was in Wyoming on Friday.

The reality TV star flew to Jackson Hole, Wyoming to support her husband Kanye West during his album release party. The embattled rapper live-streamed the release of Ye alongside celebrities like Chris Rock and Jonah Hill. Kardashian was there as well, and struck a pose with a few model friends for the occasion.

“Wyoming with these ladies,” she wrote along with a heart emoji. She tagged Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and Amanda Lee in the photo with her. All three are models, while Halcro and Pierson also work in TV.

Both Halcro and Lee also re-posted the image, with Halcro adding “Girl Gang” as her caption. In the picture, all four wore tight-fitting activewear as they smile in front of an immaculate mountain skyline.

West’s newest album got a luke-warm reception at best. Most critics complained that it was under-developed, and didn’t share the same unity of themes and ideas as much of his previous work. West’s work has been overshadowed recently by his own Twitter rants, where he has defended President Donald Trump, even posing in a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Still, the album has its heartfelt moments, for better or for worse. The rapper addressed the recent cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian.

“If I pull up with a Kerry Washington / That’s gon’ be an enormous scandal, I could have Naomi Campbell / And still might want me a Stormy Daniels,” West raps. “Find yourself up in the food court / You might have to enjoy your sample /All these thots on Christian Mingle, almost what got Tristan single.”

Though she has remained with Thompson through the whole ordeal, Khloe Kardashian did endorse her brother-in-law’s album. She tweeted the album title “Ye” with three fire emojis beside it.

All this time, Kim Kardashian‘s support for her husband has not wavered. She took to Twitter in the midst of his rants, defending his right to share how he feels and even admonishing his critics, saying that West is often ahead of his time.

Last week, Kardashian even opened herself up to speculation that she might be more supportive of President Trump than previously thought. She flew to Washington D.C. just to meet with the commander-in-chief, hoping to convince him of the need for prison reform.

Since then, the president has announced his intention to pardon several wealthy criminals, including Dinesh D’Souza.