Kim Kardashian Spends $13,000 to ‘Neuticle’ Her Dog Rocky

Kim Kardashian spares no expense when it comes to pampering her dog, Rocky. But her latest move to help the boxer has left fans of the reality show star scratching their heads.

According to the New York Times, Kardashian bought her dog a set of Neuticles, which are fake testicles, after she had him castrated in order to raise his “self-esteem.”

“(Neuticles are) a safe, practical and inexpensive option … [they] allow your pet to retain his natural look and self-esteem,” creator Gregg Miller explained in an interview with The Independent in 2012.

Miller invented the fake orbs in 1995 and claimed in an interview that more than 500,000 pairs have been sold for usage on a variety of animals.

“Some people throw the dog in the car and have him turned into a eunuch because they don’t care,” Miller said, according to the Times. “But there’s a certain segment of pet owners that do care, and that’s where Neuticles come in. And it’s not only canines and felines. We’ve done an elephant, we’ve done prairie dogs. I Neuticled a monkey in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and a colony of rats for the University of Louisiana.”

But how much does something like this cost? According to The Daily Mail, Kardashian spent more than $10,000 to have the procedure done.

In other Kardashian news, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited the California Institution for Women in Corona, California on Friday to learn about the lives of women inside the prison.

After helping convince President Donald Trump to give Alice Marie Johnson a pardon for her first-time drug offense, Kardashian has reportedly begun work on a new program that helps imprison women reintegrate into society after spending time in prison.

“People have been asking me are you getting into politics? Like no. I’m still doing me,” Kardashian said in a recent interview on TODAY. “But I enjoy this. his has fulfilled my heart and so since I feel so fulfilled, why would I stop that?”

While she continues her mission, Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe found herself on the receiving end of some social media trolling this week when a Twitter account tagged her in a post on Saturday saying her infant daughter True Thompson was “not cute at all.”

Khloe was clearly having none of it, writing “What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

Photo: Getty Images/Stefani Keenan