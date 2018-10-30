Kim Kardashian Speaks out in Wake of Friend and Photographer Marcus Hyde’s Crash: ‘Please Come Back’

Kim Kardashian is praying for her photographer and friend, Marcus Hyde, to “please be ok” following a car accident early Monday morning.

Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde pic.twitter.com/QIctCk8uhv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent a public message of support asking her fans to pray for Hyde, her personal photographer.

“Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde,” Kardashian tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of the back of Hyde.

Overlaid on the photo, Kardashian wrote, “I’m trying to find the perfect pictures but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book. Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back @marcushyde.” She also posted the image to her Instagram Story.

As previously reported, Hyde lost control of his vehicle while driving on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early Monday morning. The Mercedes AMG CLS plummeted an estimated 200 feet down an embankment and was almost completely destroyed. He was reportedly airlifted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after suffering seizures due to the crash.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Hyde’s condition was unknown but that he had suffered a critical head injury. A female passenger was also reportedly hospitalized. The photographer was driving the car.

Hyde’s most recent Instagram post was a shoutout to Kardashian on her birthday last week. “Happy birthday to the biggest star in the world, loving mother, entrepreneur, & amazing friend,” he captioned a series of photos of the 38-year-old mom of three.

The post now has hundreds of comments wishing him well.

“Hope you get well my man,” someone wrote.

“I wish you a speedy recovery sending you love and health,” another said.

“Praying for you bro,” one wrote.

Hyde is a known car aficionado and reportedly has scheduled night drives with high-end exotic cars on Sunday nights, according to TMZ. He also frequently posts videos of his latest car-related projects.

In September, he opened up about his passion. “Some of you don’t know but I’m a huge car guy & have been building /racing cars since I was 16,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Here my current project Cls63 AMG making 700hp. Let me know what you guys think & Thank you to @vossen for the custom wheels & huge shoutout to @jaycraaay for the amazing cinematography.”

He has also built a reputation as a talented young photographer, working with a number of other celebrities aside from Kardashian, like Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper and Jhené Aiko. He reportedly began working with Kardashian after Kanye West inquired about his work, according to the Daily Mail.