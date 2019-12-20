Kim Kardashian Sparks Outrage After Accusations of Blackface on Latest Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian is once again under fire after being accused for posing in blackface for 7Hollywood magazine. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star posted the photo to her Instagram and fans were less than amused. She graced the cover wearing a skin-tight black sparkly dress, with her hair in a short hairstyle, and while several showed their support in the comment section, plenty of her followers felt she was posing in blackface.

“You can’t wear black [people] as a costume Kim. I know you want our innate dopeness and want to birth black babies forever, however ….. you KNOW better than this,” wrote one user. “Please reconsider how dark you decide to make your skin, when you don’t share the pain of our turmoil. This isn’t it. It’s draining and tired – sincerely a supporter since age 13.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“are you ok tho? you’re white. this is not your skin colour. you can’t choose to drop in and out when you feel like it for you’re own benefit. this is black face. just because you’re rich doesn’t change that,” added another.

Another fan of Kardashian’s chimed in that “sis wanna get in wakanda so bad.”

While several of her followers vented their frustration with the 39-year-old mom-of-four, there were several others who took up for the reality star saying she simply looked tan and had no intention to offend. This isn’t the first or second time Kardashian has been accused of this. She’s been in this position a few times and has always managed to come forward to stress the fact that she never meant to offend anyone.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” Kardashian said in an interview with The New York Times after a photo shoot she was involved in that made her appear darker than her natural skin complexion. “I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

When she came out with her new makeup line, she was accused again of using blackface in her photos. Even her sister Khloé Kardashian was recently accused of blackface in a video she did with younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Despite the controversy surrounding the new magazine cover, she’s kept the photo on her Instagram page, with no word on whether she’ll keep it up or take it down.