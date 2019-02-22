Kim Kardashian Sings ‘Find Your Own Man’ in New Video Seemingly Shading Jordyn Woods

Kim Kardashian is standing by her sister Khloé amid the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemed to address the scandal her younger sister is currently in the middle of by singing Nivea’s song, “Don’t Mess With My Man,” on her Instagram Story. The song deals with a woman telling another woman to leave her boyfriend alone.

“Don’t mess with my man, I’ma be the one to break it to ya,” Kim sings as the camera pans to Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq.

Kim Kardashian West has a message for Jordyn Woods 🗣🗣🗣 “Find your own man.” pic.twitter.com/V7f7SkTWlw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 21, 2019

“Here’s a little advice for you, find your own man,” Haqq then sings with a smile as she points to the camera.

Kardashian later deleted the post, as Entertainment Tonight first reported.

The KKW Beauty mogul made headlines earlier Thursday when she clapped back at a fan who criticized Khloé for making a public appearance a day after the scandal broke.

“If someone cheated on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?” a fan commented after seeing a TMZ video of Khloé at a Los Angeles event.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT (sic)!!!” Kim wrote Thursday, quoting the fan’s message.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has not made a direct statement on the cheating allegations but many of them have allowed social media to do the talking. Amid the scandal, she unfollowed Thompson and Woods on Instagram. Khloé only unfollowed the 21-year-old model, along with Kendall Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian also unfollowed both Woods and the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Kardashian has also never been a fan of Thompson, with the pair once fighting because Thompson blocked her on Instagram after his first cheating scandal in April 2018.

“I told her, ‘What are you going to get out of him?’” Kardashian said in a recent episode of KUWTK recalling she said to Khloé following the first scandal. “I go, ‘Think about it, you’re gonna be worried and nervous and have an insecure life. Because if he’s not faithful now, he’ll never change.’”

In a later episode, however, Kardashian was seen attempting to reconcile with Khloé’s boyfriend, when it became clear she would be staying with the father of her daughter.

“My relationship with Tristan is a work in progress,” she said in the episode that aired in late November. “But it is just really important to move forward. We’re such a close family, we’re one big family, and you just have to move on and get over it.”