Kim Kardashian Shows off Her Curves in Mirror Selfie

Kim Kardashian posted a mirror selfie that mesmerized her followers on Tuesday.

The picture shows Kardashian kneeling before a giant mirror, wearing only underwear and a bra. She has one hand in motion above her head, as though the photo were taken in the act of adjusting her hair. Kardashian looks calm and thoughtful, but she’s posed just right to show the juxtaposition between her slim waist and wide hips.

She captioned the photo “WTP,” leaving her followers to decide which meaning she was referring to. As some pointed out, it is the title of a 2010 song by Eminem, in which it stands for “White Trash Party.” However, this seemed unlikely for Kardashian. Other guesses included “Where’s The Pack,” “Where’s the Plug” and “Work the Pelvis,” as well as many other more explicit meanings.

*Where’s The Pack* (?) — balcony man (@andrespeperalta) June 26, 2018



WHITE TRASH PARTY — Mustie (@Mustttiieee) June 26, 2018



In the photo, Kardashian was surrounded by racks of clothing, extending on either side of her beyond the frame of the picture. The hardwood floor was lined with bags and shoes as well, and many fans wrote that they were jealous of her massive collection. However, it was unclear where this latest selfie was taken, or if those outfits were in Kardashian’s personal wardrobe.

Most of the responses, however, were concerned with Kardashian’s announcement last week that she would be giving up her habit of taking selfies altogether. The reality star talked about it during an interview on KTLA 5 Morning News, saying that she is done with the constant self portraits.

I thought you were finished posting selfies? — Maria (@Fufu602) June 26, 2018



“You know, I don’t take selfies anymore. I don’t really like them,” she said. “It’s not all about, like, sitting there taking selfies. I used to spend so much of my time taking selfies.”

“I just, would like to live in real time a little bit more,” she went on. “I don’t mind pictures, I just am not on my phone like I used to be.”

Her followers felt that Tuesday’s picture stood in pretty obvious opposition to that stance, though few complained. Kardashian is one of the most-followed people on all of social media, with a staggering 113 million Instagram followers. If she were truly to give up on taking selfies, it could disrupt the entire ecosystem of the Internet.

Despite her assurances of spending more time off of her phone, Kardashian has recently flooded social media with precious photos and videos of her children. The mother of three has been enjoying quality time with her kids — North, Saint and Chicago. On Sunday, she posted another new video of baby Chi in action, smiling in wonderment through an Instgram filter.