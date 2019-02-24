Kim Kardashian Shows off Fiery Red Hair in Latest Video

Kim Kardashian is seeing red.

The reality star showed off a drastic change to her hairstyle on Saturday night in a video on her Snapchat Story. Her hair was dyed a fiery red and chopped at the shoulders, as she showed when she twisted the camera for a closer look.

Kardashian accented the look with a bright red top, red eye shadow and even a red lollipop. There was no further context for the clip on Kardashian’s other social media outlets. However, it could be related to the newly re-stocked Classic Red Bundle from her KKW Beauty line.

View this post on Instagram red ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 23, 2019 at 6:31pm PST

Kardashian retweeted an ad for the Classic Red Bundle and Red 1 Lip Liner on Saturday morning. She also encouraged fans to shop at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop in its final weekend open at the South Coast Plaza. The bright red products Kardashian was modeling might be available there, though she did not say.

Meanwhile, fans were loving the look after it got re-posted onto Instagram. Many commented in support of the new hairstyle, wondering whether it was permanent or not.

“I love that kolor (sic) on you,” one fan wrote. “Black and Red are the best I’ve ever seen you in.”

“WELL F—! I GIVE UP! There is absolutely nothing that can make you look bad!!!!” added another. “Just GORGEOUS!”

“No wonder Kim has been on fire on Twitter,” a third fan joked.

Kardashian has been busy on Twitter in the last few days, battling it out with Mike Fleiss, showrunner of The Bachelorette. The reality TV mogul was stirring up a lot of buzz with his claims that Khloe Kardashian was in talks to be the next Bachelorette following her messy breakup with Tristan Thompson.

As the protective older sister, Kardashian jumped into action. She called Fleiss’ posts “fake f—ing news big time!!!!” In response, Fleiss said that the deal was just between himself, Khloe and Kris Jenner. Kardashian called him out there as well, posting a screenshot of her texts with the two.

“Are u guys in talks w the [Bachelorette]?” she asked.

“No lol,” Jenner responded.

“Ewwww I mean put some respeck on my name,” Khloe joked.

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! //t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019



Even after that, Fleiss continued to claim that he had “offered” his “assistance” to the jilted reality star, and that she could not talk about it because of her confidentiality agreements. Finally, Khloé responded herself.

“I’m not f—ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers,” she wrote. “How insensitive!!”