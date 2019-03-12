Kim Kardashian Shares Video of ‘Psoriasis Face’ During Frustrating Flare-Up

Kim Kardashian West is experiencing another psoriasis flare-up — and sharing it with her fans.

The 38-year-old shared a video to her Instagram Story on Monday showing blemishes around her face.

“Psoriasis Face,” she captioned the clip, which looked like it was taken inside a car.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been open about her battle with the skin condition over the years. Last month, she gave fans another candid look at how she treats the condition. In a selfie shared to her Instagram Stories, she had a dark-colored herbal ointment dotted on the areas that broke out, like under her eyes and on her cheek, forehead and chin.

“Psoriasis is the s—,” she joked, alluding to the brown gooey nature of the ointment.

She also shared a photo of her legs covered in the red, patchy rash, writing, “Sexy.”

She told fans in December that she was looking for advice on treatment. “I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis,” she tweeted. “I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body.”

“Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? she asked. “Need help ASAP!!!”

Psoriasis, which has no cure, is a skin condition with “causes cells to build up rapidly on the surface of the skin,” causing the extra skin cells to “form scales and red patches that are itchy and sometimes painful,” according to Mayo Clinic.

During a 2011 episode of the family’s reality show, Kardashian was diagnosed with the condition.

“I got it for the first time at the DASH store opening in New York,” she revealed on her app in 2016. “I wore this all-sequin dress and I started getting really itchy; I thought it was just a rash caused by the fabric, but then the rash was COVERING my legs and my mom [Kris Jenner] was like, ‘I think you have psoriasis!!!’”

She’s not the only member of her famous family to have psoriasis. Momager Kris Jenner has it too, “and it’s hereditary, so she spotted the symptoms immediately,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it.”

She even revealed all the crazy treatments she’s tried so far.

“A newer treatment that I’ve started using is seaweed-based beauty products. I use it to treat spots that are especially irritating, red, or flakey,” she continued. “I’ve tried some basic treatment methods, but I’m always open to trying new things. One time, I even tried using [sister] Kourt’s breast milk, lol!”