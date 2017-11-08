Kim Kardashian Lip Synced as Selena and the Internet Weighed in With a Hard No

Of Kim Kardashian West’s four icons-themed Halloween looks, fans have the most to say about her final costume as the late Latina pop singer Selena.

The socialite wore a purple jumpsuit and long, dark wig with bangs to a party hosted by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Tuesday night. Selena wore the look while performing at the Houston Astrodome and the moment was made famous in a 1997 biopic, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Before the party, Kardashian West shared a few videos of herself getting into character by lip-syncing and practicing her dance moves.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member has admitted that she isn’t the most talented dancer, but fans still called out her less-than-impressive impersonation in the comments.

Keep scrolling to see the most brutal fan reactions from Kardashian West’s portrayal of the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” songstress.

Bad dancing:

Many of the reality TV cast member’s commenters let her know that they weren’t impressed with her dance moves in the series of videos.

A few compared her rhythm less to the pop star’s and more to Elaine’s famous dancing scene from Seinfeld.

Others honed in on Kardashian West’s attempt at lip syncing to a Selena hit, one she apparently didn’t know by heart.

Selena was a music and fashion icon referred to as the Queen of Tejano music for her hits in the early ’90s.

At 25 years old, the celebrity was shot and killed in 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar, her friend and former manager of her fashion boutique collection.

Selena reactions:

Selena superfans blasted Kardashian West’s post with reactions using photos or GIFs of the late star.

The singer left an enduring legacy on the world of music and is set to receive a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame on Friday. She was also the subject of a recent Google Doodle chronicling her life. Late last year, MAC cosmetics company released a collection of makeup inspired by her style.

Other followers pointed out Kardashian West’s ample assets in the video clips, which have been the topic of speculation for years. Selena was also known for having a curvy figure and round booty, but fans don’t see the connection between the her body and the reality star’s.

“Demi did it better”:

Though Kardashian West’s elaborate costumes — which also included looks as Cher, Madonna and Aaliyah — suggest she planned them well in advance, followers couldn’t help but dig at her for “copying” Demi Lovato, who wore a similar look a few days earlier.

Fans praised Lovato for her impersonation of the Mexican-American music icon, but slammed Kardashian West for the same costume.

Their reasoning is that Lovato, who sang a track on a Quintanilla tribute album, has found musical inspiration from the late singer who “bridged the gap for latinas in pop music.” On the other hand, they asked Kardashian West if she even knew anything about the icon.

Another ‘offensive’ look:

The middle Kardashian sister’s Selena look isn’t the only one that’s taken heat this Halloween.

Over the weekend, she dressed as another late musical icon, Aaliyah, and fans slammed the celebrity for cultural appropriation of the African-American R&B singer.

Selena’s supporters found the costume and accompanying song and dance moves to be disrespectful of the murdered singer.

Seriously??? I don’t think she knows who Selena was!! ??????? — Brenda Cecilia C. ? (@BrendaCovarr) November 1, 2017

Others couldn’t even come up with the words to express their disapproval, instead sharing GIFs of disgust.

To see all the best Halloween costumes celebrities donned for the holiday, check them out here.