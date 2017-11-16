Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Her Surrogate Wasn’t at Her Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian’s surrogate may be the one physically giving birth to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians third child, but she wasn’t invited to her baby shower.

Kardashian explained the seemingly odd choice when she took over The Real as a host for a day on Thursday, saying excluding the surrogate parent was in the interest of her and husband Kanye West’s children North, 4, and 23-month-old Saint.

“I did introduce her to my family, and the reason — I introduced her to my family earlier that day,” Kardashian said of the shower. “I just thought, I don’t know. It was, like, a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would have wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

“So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we’re celebrating, you know her, I just wanted to celebrate kind of, the baby,” the KKW Beauty founder continued. “I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”

Kardashian says she and the surrogate, whose identity has not been revealed, get along great.

“I love her. I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She’s the perfect person to do this for my family,” she said.

The Selfish author previously had two high-risk pregnancies, suffering from life-threatening placenta accreta through both experiences.

She may not be the only KarJenner expecting a baby. Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both reportedly expecting their first child with their respective boyfriends NBA player Tristan Thompson and rapper Travis Scott.

Photo credit: The Real