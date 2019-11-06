Kim Kardashian Rented out Her Family’s Childhood Home for Mom Kris Jenner’s 64th Birthday

Kris Jenner turned 64 years old on Nov. 5, and her family went all-out to celebrate at a lunch hosted by Jenner’s second-oldest child, Kim Kardashian. For the occasion, the KKW Beauty founder got sentimental and rented out her childhood home, making for a day the group won’t soon forget. Kardashian detailed her plan on social media, revealing that she planned a small lunch with her siblings and her mom’s closest friends. When the group arrived at the location on their invitations, Kardashian surprised them with the “real” invitation for the day.

“Once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are.”

The reality star shared her post alongside a photo of herself and her sisters posing with Jenner in a vintage Mercedes with a license plate that read “2 Die 4” as well as a video of the group learning where their lunch would be held.

For the meal, Kardashian recreated her childhood down to every detail, including the table settings and decor. In addition, she rented “every car” her parents had owned, some of which the group used to drive to the home.

“The rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked,” she wrote. “I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood! This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!”

The mogul revealed that she “kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard.”

Jenner expressed her appreciation for daughter’s gift in the comments, writing, “I can’t stop crying. this was the most magical day I can remember… Kim you are an angel to all of us … I can’t express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories. I couldn’t bear for it to end.”

