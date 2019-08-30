Kim Kardashian Explains Reason for Not Wanting Any More Children With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is a proud and doting mother-of-four, but the reality star and beauty mogul would like to keep it at just that for now as she revealed details in a candid Instagram Story Thursday night, where she took in questions from fans for the first time.

In a series of Instagram shares, Kardashian was asked the big question of whether she would want more children with husband, Kanye West. The two are already parents to a quartet of cuties: North, 6; Saint, 3; Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 3 months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” Kardashian explained, alongside a photo of Saint with Chicago.

Kardashian is enjoying every bit of motherhood, revealing to fans that she recently traveled with all of them on a family trip to Jamaica with her sister, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson. While on the getaway, the 38-year-old gushed over her youngest son, Psalm.

“My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”

In an interview with Vogue for 73 Questions this past spring, the Keeping up With the Kardashians star was joined by her husband, West and their trio of children at the time, sharing her thoughts on parenthood and admitting it isn’t as complicated as it might seem.

“You just have to wing it,” Kardashian West, 38, answered when asked the secret to successful child rearing. “My sisters and I are in a group chat, always getting parenting advice.”

West joked that they “don’t get advice from me” and asked if he could get on that chat.

Kardashian admits, the biggest thing her own parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian taught her and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe was that “family is everything.” She added that the best part about motherhood is when her kids say “they love you.”

West added his favorite part of fatherhood was “the kids.”

Kardashian reveals she has also learned a lot from her children while being a mother, revealing how her kids have “taught [her] how to be patient and just what’s important in life,” in addition to hoping they are “kind” and “treat everybody the same way.”

Keeping up With the Kardashians returns on the E! Network Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images