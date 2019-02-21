Kim Kardashian Rocks Racy Look to Hollywood Beauty Awards

Kim Kardashian attended the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday, Feb. 17, with the reality star wearing a seriously daring dress for the occasion.

Kardashian stepped out in a vintage black Thierry Mugler gown featuring a thigh-high slit and extreme chest cutouts, which pretty much meant that the KKW Beauty founder was inches away from a wardrobe malfunction all night long. She accessorized with matching wrist straps, transparent heels, winged eyeliner and a sleek bun courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was nominated for an award at the event.

The mom of three shared on Instagram that the dress is from Mugler’s Spring/Summer ’98 collection and that she had been “dying to wear” the gown.

Kardashian attended the event with Appleton, who also appeared in a photo posted to the reality star’s Instagram Story.

“Don’t we look like we’re going to prom?” Kardashian joked in a clip she took of the pair in the car on the way to the ceremony. “We’re having our own Oscars,” Appleton replied. “We are,” Kardashian agreed.

Kardashian is no stranger to revealing looks, with the star often stepping out in outfits featuring cutouts, mesh detailing, low necklines and more.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself wearing a gold dress with a stomach cutout designed by her husband, Kanye West.

“Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead),” she wrote. “P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?”

Hours later, fast fashion brand Missguided debuted a replica of the gown on Instagram, leading some to wonder whether Kardashian was in on the item’s creation.

“The devil works hard but Missguided works harder. [Kim Kardashian] you’ve only got a few days before this drops online,” Missguided’s caption read.

The brand later deleted its post, but Diet Prada, an account dedicated to exposing knockoffs, soon reposted it and added their own thoughts on the situation.

“The lack of transparency around celebrity endorsements is a big problem facing social media. We think we smell a rat,” they wrote. “Dieters, is this a thinly veiled collab, or does Missguided have a secret atelier of magical elves making stretchy dresses round the clock and shooting them on Kim K doppelgängers? Lol.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Angela Weiss