Kim Kardashian Wishes Paris Hilton a Happy Birthday With Hilarious Throwback Photos

Paris Hilton celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 17, with the heiress receiving plenty of social media shoutouts to mark the occasion, including one from her friend Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used her Instagram Story to share a tribute to her longtime friend, kicking things off with a throwback photo of the duo sitting at a table at an event together, both women on their phones.

“Happy Birthday @parishilton,” Kardashian wrote.

Next came a photo from the T-Mobile Sidekick 3 launch party, the name of which is a throwback in and of itself. The snap finds the two friends on the dance floor, with Hilton posing in a navy and white dress and Kardashian feeling the moment in a green, blue and white striped dress.

Kardashian also included photos of the pair in bikinis on a beach, concluding her slideshow with a shot of herself and Hilton walking in Sydney, Australia back in 2006. The two friends were both clutching matching Louis Vuitton bags, Hilton’s in gold and Kardashian’s in silver, while wearing coordinating outfits and sunglasses.

Kardashian and Hilton recently reunited at Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party back in December, with the pair even going sledding together on the hill Kardashian had installed behind her home for the occasion.

Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, also shared a video of the pair’s antics on his Twitter account, writing, “BFF.”

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” Kardashian excitedly says in the clip as Hilton agrees, “Let’s do it!”

Hilton also shared a video from the bash on her own Instagram account, writing, “So much fun celebrating Christmas Eve with my gorgeous girl @KimKardashian.”

The KKW Beauty founder and former The Simple Life star have been friends for years, first meeting each other when they were children. In the early ’00s, Kardashian was running her closet organizing business, helping Hilton organize her wardrobe and even making appearances on The Simple Life.

The two then began attending numerous events together and even going on vacations, including a trip to Ibiza, before their friendship came to an end sometime around 2008. The two were distant for years before reconnecting, leading to several Christmas Eve party reunions and the occasional social media post.

Photo Credit: Getty / J. Vespa