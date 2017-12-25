Kim Kardashian and Daughter Sparkle on Santa’s Lap

Kris Jenner hosted her annual Christmas Eve party on Sunday night, and the whole Kardashian family turned up to celebrate in glamorous fashion.

Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian had her own festive moment at the bash with her 4-year-old daughter, North West, with the pair cuddling up to sit on Santa’s lap during the soriée.

While Kardashian donned a pink Asian-inspired dress and a blunt platinum bob, North went for a more classic winter option with a black fur jacket and rhinestone-embellished sweater.

North also spent time with aunt Khloé Kardashian at the party, with the pair having fun on Snapchat. Khloe shared a moment of the two posing with a filter that distorted their faces and decked them in an elf hat.

Khloé, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, delighted fans as she showed off her baby bump on Kim’s Snapchat.

“I know what you all want to see,” Kim teased her followers before panning the camera down to her sister’s stomach.

Khloé recently confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram after months of speculation.

Also in attendance at the bash were Jenner’s daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who wasn’t seen in any snaps but said on her own Snapchat that she attended the party. Kim’s husband, Kanye West, Kourtney’s new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and her ex Scott Disick.

Photo Credit: Snapchat / Kim Kardashian