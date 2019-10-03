Kim Kardashian’s Latest North West Photo in Golden Chair and Tall Boots Throws Fans for an Optical Illusion Loop

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post had a few fans scratching their heads for a moment thanks to a slight optical illusion. In the photo, the 38-year-old mom of four sits on a tall golden throne-type chair with her 6-year-old daughter North West sitting sideways across her lap. North, who’s wearing a dress, has both of her legs straddled to one side, while Kardashian’s legs and tall boots stick out from underneath North.

Some of Kardashian’s 149 million Instagram followers were confused by the optics of the photo, mistaking Kim’s legs for North’s and thinking the child was wearing the tall boots.

“am i the only one that thought north was rocking the knee high boots at first?” one Instagram user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Lawd for a min I thought Kim’s legs were North legs,” another said.

“i was so confused by the leg situation in this picture lmao,” someone else wrote.

“Why did I think north was wearing boots,” one person said.

“Omg! For a second I thought north was wearing those boots,” another commented.

“It looks like Kim and North switched legs in this picture. Can’t unsee it,” someone wrote.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star frequently shares photos with her four kids — North, son Saint, 3, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 4 months — on Instagram. Last month, she revealed at a dinner for her KKW Beauty collaboration with Winnie Harlow that she “got in trouble” by husband Kanye West for allowing North to wear makeup.

“I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas — I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something,” Kardashian told E! News at the time. “I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip.”

“So I kind of got in trouble for that,” she continued of her husband’s reaction. “So, it’s now no more makeup.”

North may not be able to play around with makeup anymore, but Kardashian said she’s “absolutely” allowed to “weigh in” on fashion choices. Kardashian had previously shared photos of North on Instagram wearing lipstick or eye shadow, and even wearing a bold red lip at their annual Christmas Eve party last year.