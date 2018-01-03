Kim Kardashian Bans Jewelry From New Mansion: ‘Nothing to Steal Here’

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are set to move into their newly remodeled Hidden Hills mansion, but reports say there’s one thing Kardashian won’t have in her home — her jewelry collection.

TMZ reports that the mom of two decided on the rule because she didn’t want her home to be a target for thieves.

The star’s expansive collection of jewelry is reportedly being held at a separate location and will be under constant supervision, requiring security measures to gain access to it.

Kardashian and West’s home will still have round-the-clock security present despite the lack of bling. The couple shares daughter North and son Saint and will soon welcome a daughter via surrogate.

In addition to a string of celebrity burglaries in California, Kardashian was also targeted in a heist in Paris in 2016, when the star was robbed in her hotel room.

Vanity Fair reports that the couple purchased the home in 2014, and have been renovating it ever since, with locals referring to the mansion as the “never-ending remodel.”

West was reportedly frustrated by how much he could limit the mansion’s original appearance due to the Hidden Hills Community Association.

“The homeowners association is run by volunteers from the community who aren’t impressed — at least publicly — by who you are,” a local architect who works in the community shared. “Their goal is to maintain the lifestyle. You can’t get away with whatever you’re trying to get away with: ‘We’re Hidden Hills and we’re bigger and better than you.’ They’re almost religious in their zeal.”

