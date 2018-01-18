Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Beat Blac Chyna in Court

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit claiming the Kardashian family sabotaged her reality show and ruined her brand is nearing a close — and it is not in her favor.

After a court hearing Thursday, a judge tentatively dismissed defendants Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner from the suit. Chyna’s court filing originally included seven members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she had already dropped charges against Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

According to Chyna, Kim and Kris worked to to shut down her reality show, Rob & Chyna, which she filmed with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian. She also claimed the famous family blacklisted her from future business opportunities.

Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom went head-to-head with Kardashian-Jenner lawyer Shawn Holley in court on Thursday, as Holley worked to removed Kim and Kris from the lawsuit, which also names Rob, who shares 1-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna.

TMZ reports that the judge reacted to Chyna’s claim that E! dropped Rob & Chyna because the Kardashians portrayed her as a bad mother. Though the judge confessed he has never watched the reality show, he said it would be “hard to imagine E! wouldn’t do a show where the woman is a bad mother.”

The judge also shut down Chyna’s claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast interfered with her contract with E!, telling her that because she was only in negotiations with the network, there was no enforceable contract to manipulate.

Though the judge dismissed Kim and Kris from the lawsuit, he gave Chyna the option to file a new lawsuit against them.

Chyna still has an active lawsuit against Rob for his alleged sabotage of their reality show, but he claims she is the one to blame for the cancellation of Rob & Chyna, despite a well-received first season. Rob maintains that the show was canceled because Chyna filed a restraining order against him and said it is not possible to film a show when the two main people are banned from interaction.

The judge’s tentative ruling on the case comes days after the Kardashian-Jenner defendants slammed Chyna’s claims as “bald accusations that have no factual support,” the Daily Mail reports, citing court documents.

Despite Chyna’s drama surrounding her former reality show with ex-fiance Rob, the former stripper is reportedly in talks for a new show on a network other than E!.

“Blac Chyna is going to do a new reality show in 2018, that’s almost a certainty, but music is her first priority,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “Dream will be able to be on the show.”

The series, which has yet to be officially announced, is still in the early stages, the source added.

“Nothing is being filmed yet, though, and a network hasn’t been locked in,” the insider said. “But there’s a lot of interest in doing her show.”

While Chyna works through details of her potential reality series, she is focusing on music, the source said, which will be released in the first quarter the year.