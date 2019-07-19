Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly Ask Donald Trump to Help Free A$AP Rocky

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye are reportedly using their Donald Trump connection to help their friend A$AP Rocky. The couple is allegedly pushing the White House to get involved in the rapper’s case two weeks since he was arrested and continues to be behind bars in Sweden.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that West encouraged her wife to bring the case to Jared Kushner, whom the KKW Beauty mogul has worked with in the past. Kushner then reportedly approached President Trump with the case.

According to the insider, the State Department has since begun to actively work to get the rapper — real name Rakim Mayers — out of jail. Kardashian took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to thank the President and Secretary Mike Pompeo for their help with the case.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

A$AP was arrested about two weeks ago in Stockholm, Sweden, after getting into a street fight. At the time, the artist claimed the altercation happened after “drug addicts” harassed him and his friends.

The rapper shared a video at the time of men confronting him and his security outside a restaurant. Since his arrest, Rocky has missed scheduled performances at the Open’er Festival in Poland, Longitude in Ireland, and London’s Wireless festival

Another source told PEOPLE last week that the Swedish jail where the rapper is being held is “inhumane” and “horrific.”

“The conditions of the facility are horrific,” the source said. “Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life-sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”

“Rocky is now being detained for an unknown period of time until they have a trial and he is having his legal and basic human rights ignored while being forced to live in inhumane conditions — all for acting in self-defense,” the source alleged.

Fredrik Wallin, the governor of the prison where the artist is being held rejected the source’s description of the facility in an interview with TMZ.

The rapper appeared in Stockholm District Court with his lawyer on July 5, where the judge ruled on the two-wee investigation, though he could be detained even longer if prosecutors need more time.

“It depends on whether the investigation is completed or not,” a State Department spokesperson told PEOPLE. “If the investigation is finished and the prosecutor chooses to indict, then they will do that. But if the investigation is not completed by then — which is fairly likely given that two weeks is a relatively short time — the prosecutor will request that he is detained for a further two weeks. It is then for the court to decide.”