Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Spotted Leaving 3-Hour Dinner Together

Kim Kardashian was spotted having a long, talkative dinner with Ivanka Trump on Sunday night, according to a report by TMZ. The two spent about three hours together at a restaurant in Beverly Hills where they were photographed talking animatedly. It's unclear how or why they were connected for this date, fans have been speculating.

Kardashian and Ivanka could have been meeting to discuss some kind of business collaboration, or they could simply have been meeting on friendly terms. Notably, both have birthdays this month, but while they've met before, it's hard to gauge how friendly they are with one another. The two ran in parallel social circles while growing up, with Paris Hilton serving as the strongest mutual friend between them. They have reportedly met privately several times in the last five years.

A source who was at the restaurant at the time of Kardashian and Ivanka's dinner told TMZ that they overheard the two discussing Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West. They said that Kardashian remarked on how concerned she is about Ye's recent anti-Semitic comments, especially when it comes to her kids. She noted that her children have Jewish cousins.

This is obviously relevant for Ivanka who converted to Judaism when she married Jared Kushner. However, if the two are planning some kind of public relations maneuver there has been no hint of it yet. Any plans along those lines could be complicated since Ye has openly supported Donald Trump, and his support is likely quite valuable to Trump as the 2024 election approaches.

Kardashian herself has become more politically entangled in recent years as she pursued a law degree. She visited Trump at the White House in 2018, and met with Ivanka and Kushner at the time as well. Since then, the three have met in D.C. and at both of their private homes a number of times. Throughout all these meetings, Kardashian has reportedly continued to press Kushner on the issue of prison reform.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

For those catching up, Ye has been making a number of anti-Semitic comments over the last two weeks, spouting conspiracy theories along with hateful stereotypes and dangerous rhetoric. On Monday, both Adidas and Gap decided to end their partnerships with the rapper, according to a report by CNBC. Kardashian posted a public statement against hate speech but did not comment on Ye's remarks directly.