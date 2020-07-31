Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Have Been Living Apart 'for the Last Year' Amid Growing Concerns

✖

Despite being married, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't been living under the same roof for the past year. The revelation comes as tensions between the power couple have grown increasingly high, with West's presidential ambitions and subsequent rants on Twitter not doing much to tamper them.

"Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year. Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids," a source told Us Weekly. "When together, things are fine between them but they haven't been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that's not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is." Another source told the outlet that Kardashian "envisioned spending the rest of her life with him, but at this point, she has to get real for the sake of the family," they explained, adding "the kids are the priority."

This latest revelation comes just days after the outlet published another report about the couple's relationship which indicated that Kardashian is "not leaving the relationship because of this current situation, but before this situation, over the last three months or so, they had been talking about divorce." The source also said that both Kardashian and West want to make their marriage work and are still in love with one another, but that there will be "no conversation" about a divorce until West is able to be in a "better mental space."

After announcing his candidacy for president on July 4, West held a rally in South Carolina, where he claimed that he and his wife had considered abortion when they found out that they were expecting their first child. Kardashian was reportedly "furious" over her husband airing their secrets in public. After the rally, West then took to Twitter and claimed that his wife and her mother Kris Jenner were trying to get him "locked" away.

He also claimed that he has been trying to get a divorce from his wife for some time now and accused her of having an affair with rapper Meek Mill. On Sunday, West apologized on Twitter to Kardashian. "I did not cover her like she has covered me," West wrote. "To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."