Kim Kardashian Brags on ‘Hide & Seek Champ’ in Instagram Snap

One member of the Kardashian family is a hide and seek champ.

Monday night, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a picture of daughter Northwest in the midst of a competitive game of hide and seek, and the 4-year-old has some serious hiding skills.

“North is the hide & seek champ,” Kardashian captured the image, which shows her daughter’s curly hair peeking out from a grey ottoman.

Followers of the 37-year-old couldn’t help but agree that North is an “expert level hide and seeker” and that when it comes to picking hiding spots, she’s “super creative!”

Others couldn’t get over her curls, writing “those curls are everything,” but one commenter couldn’t help but wonder if Kylie Jenner was “there too,” suggesting that maybe the 4-year-old’s aunt is “better” at the game.

The 20-year-old has been playing an extended game of hide and seek for months, keeping out of sight of paparazzi and dodging questions regarding the pregnancy rumors that have been swirling since September. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was even absent from the family’s annual Christmas card, which Kim Kardashian had teased pictures of throughout the month of December leading up until Christmas day. Her social media, which has been taken over by hues of pink, have also fueled pregnancy rumors.

Some fans, however, are convinced that Jenner may have already given birth. Meanwhile, sources close to the KarJenner family have put Jenner’s reported due date with a baby girl around February.