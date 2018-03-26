Kim Kardashian Sparks Gun Debate With ‘Vote to Change’ Tweet

Kim Kardashian participated in the Washington D.C. March for Our Lives rally on Saturday and has now sparked a gun control debate on Twitter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member took to Twitter to reflect on Saturday’s event and how it inspired her to push for change.

“The younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed,” Kardashian wrote. “Hearing these stories yesterday [and] meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking. I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up [and] vote to protect our children.”

The younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday & meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking. I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up &vote to protect our children — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 25, 2018

As with anything even slightly political on Twitter, the replies to the statement were filled with bickering and debate.

Some supported Kardashian’s stance while other bashed her. Others sparred over whether mental health care reform should be the only legislation discussion, as opposed to gun control measures.

In all, it was a heated mess in-line with what one would expect in the current U.S. political climate.

Vegas shooter had legal weapons, so did Parkland — Cooper Barrett (@cooper_barrett) March 25, 2018

Love you so much for showing up, speaking out, and supporting this movement. I would love to see y’all do an episode with the @AMarch4OurLives kids + other youth activists (@CliftonKinnie), like the episode y’all did with @shannonrwatts and others in an earlier season. 🙏🏾💖 — diane alston (@dianexlston) March 25, 2018

I protect my children with my guns that I have a legal right to own! — gspotmoney (@gspotmoney) March 25, 2018

Despite all this turmoil, Kardashian seems beyond supportive of the March for Our Lives movement, and tweeted her hopes that her oldest daughter, North West, would remember the historical day.

“What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington D.C. to see our future leaders speak,” Kardashian wrote. “Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever.”