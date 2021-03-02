Kim Kardashian Gets Caught Napping in Hairdresser's New Photo

✖

Kim Kardashian is more than used to getting her hair and makeup done for her various projects and photo shoots. During one of her recent glam sessions, she got to take a bit of a break in a major way. As her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, noted on Instagram, Kardashian fell asleep as she was getting her hair done recently, and he shared the photo to prove it.

On Monday, Appleton posted a photo of himself and Kardashian, who could be seen getting her hair done in the photo. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got a bit of shuteye in, as she appeared to be taking a nap. Alongside the snap, the hairstylist wrote, "I love u Kim." According to E! News, it wasn't before long that Kardashian responded to the photo by laughing about the whole situation. She reportedly commented on Appleton's post with a slew of laughing emojis and wrote, "I f—ing hate you!!! LOL You exhausted me!" Many of the reality star's friends soon responded to the photo to share their own takes on the humorous image. Paris Hilton wrote, "Sleeping Beauty." Makeup artist Mary Phillips wrote, "She's even perfect sleeping with her mouth open."

Appleton's fun-natured post comes a little over a week after it was reported that Kardashian officially filed to divorce Kanye West, her husband of nearly seven years. She is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The two reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their May 2014 wedding, which will likely make the split a simpler matter. Entertainment Tonight reported that Kardashian "cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and the date of separation is listed as TBD."

A source told ET that Kardashian and West's split is an "amicable" one and that there's "no drama" between them. Another source told the publication that the pair's breakup has been in the works for some time (prior to Kardashian officially filing for divorce in late February, there were rumors that the couple was headed for a split). The insider claimed, "Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process. The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."