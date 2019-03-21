Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Son Saint Since Hospitalization

Saint West is all smiles in the first photo mom Kim Kardashian has posted of the 2-year-old since he was hospitalized over the holidays.

The son of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and rapper Kanye West gave his parents a scare over New Year’s Eve when he was taken to the hospital with a serious case of pneumonia. The couple is also parents to 4-year-old North.

Both Kardashian and West shared overnight duties watching their sick son for two nights in the hospital, before he was checked out of the hospital to recover at home.

In the photo Kardashian shared Wednesday, Saint looks healthy and happy, however, accompanying mom on what appears to be a low key outing in similar sweat suits.

“This smile,” the 37-year-old mother of two captioned the photo.

The toddler appears to be keeping his spirits up while on the mend, which Kardashian said is in his nature.

“My precious baby boy is so strong!” she tweeted on Jan. 2. “After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary.”

Later, she penned a note of thanks to the medical professionals who cared for Saint.

“I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” the KKW Beauty CEO continued in another tweet. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

West and Kardashian are expecting a third child, a daughter, via a surrogate soon.

“You know, it is really different,” she told Entertainment Tonight recently. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

