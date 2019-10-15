Kim Kardashian Fans Furious at Kanye West for What He Said Before Met Gala

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave viewers a look at Kim Kardashian‘s final preparations for this year’s Met Gala, with the mom of four having chosen a skintight Thierry Mugler dress layered over a corset so tight she had to take breathing lessons to wear it.

The episode also saw Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, give his opinion on her outfit, with the rapper expressing that he was uncomfortable with the ensemble and that Kardashian’s appearance was “affecting my soul.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans on Twitter were not here for West’s comments, with many noting that it was the rapper himself who urged Kardashian to show off her body early in their relationship.

“[K]anye used to show her off like his sex symbol blow up doll wife and now he wants her to be modest and she’s still high off the confidence HE gave her to be unapologetically sexy,” one person wrote. “Kim has a point,” added another. “Kanye has no right to tell her he doesn’t like seeing his wife take sexy pictures when he legit has music videos showcasing her naked body for all the world to see. plus Kim’s body is part of her brand so where do we go from here. just say you’re insecure & go.”

Kanye is the type of guy that wants his wife to fit into whatever mood/trend he’s into. When he’s all about the nudity vibe or homeless fashion, he wants Kim to follow suit. When he’s into his fake gospel vibe, she must now dress like the ‘big mummy’ of a church LMAO. Sad. — Damilola (@DamiOdufuwa) October 14, 2019

kanye complaining how kim’s photos are “too sexy” and it affects him why’d you marry a bad bitch then — beth (@bethmejiax) October 14, 2019

“The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that,” West told his wife during the episode. “And I didn’t realize that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids. A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

Kardashian had been planning the look for nearly a year and told her husband that his reaction to her ensemble was giving her anxiety.

“You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety, and I don’t need any more negative energy for you to now say that you’re not into me wearing a tight dress,” she said.

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” West responded, prompting the KKW Beauty founder to point out that her husband helped her to create her current persona.

“You built me up to be, like, this sexy person and confident and all this stuff,” she said. “And just because you’re on a journey, and you’re on your transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil