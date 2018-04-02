Kim Kardashian Tweets ‘Happy Easter’ With Controversial Cross

Kim Kardashian’s Easter tweet has some fans rolling their eyes at what appears to be a diamond-studded cross.

The 37-year-old reality star wrote “Happy Easter” to her fans on Twitter, along with an illustration of a golden cross shimmering in the sky with the sun behind it. However, the cross is lined with a repeating design that looks to be diamonds, leading some pious fans to feel Kardashian has missed the spirit of the Easter holiday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Happy Easter pic.twitter.com/JClHV4NBGF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 1, 2018



“Nothing says Easter better than a diamond studded cross,” wrote one fan sarcastically.

Nothing says Easter better than a diamond studded cross — alissa (@alissa_holmes) April 1, 2018



Another added “sis is this a joke lmaooooooooo.”

sis is this a joke lmaooooooooo💀💀 — jay (@THEGOODSlDE) April 1, 2018



“[I] literally thought this was a meme at first,” joked another. The subtle controversy went over some peoples’ heads, but others dug into the replies knowing that there would be funny responses.

i literally thought this was a meme at first — fleur loves ash 🌱 (@hazelhugs) April 1, 2018



“I’m here for these comments,” noted one user.

I’m here for these comments 🤣🤣🤣 — Hasson Harris (@HassonHarris) April 1, 2018



Some fans dropped in clips of Kardashian’s other moments of piety, including this video of Kim and Kourtney discussing their spirituality.

As always, there were fans looking to read a hidden meaning into Kardashian’s post. “Ok but anyone else think this might be a yeezus album cover hint??” wondered one user. Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, shocked the world in 2013 with his album Yeezus, based off of his nickname Yeezy. The harsh, industrial sound of the album was accompanied by many religious references in the lyrics, and West repeatedly referred to himself as “Yeezus.”

Ok but anyone else think this might be a yeezus album cover hint?? — kelcie ♌️ (@kelcierose_) April 1, 2018



Kardashian later retweeted a fan who posted a GIF of the reality star waving alongside a person in an Easter Bunny costume. The clip had a rabbit filter imposed over it, giving kardashian furry ears and a button nose, while the animated features clashed bizarrely with the costume.

Kardashian gave her fans something to fawn over on the Saturday preceding Easter, when she posted a photo of her son Saint West kissing her infant daughter, Chicago West. “He loves her so much,” she wrote of the adorable photo.

“Beautiful picture Kim,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“All three of your children are so beautiful. This is such a sweet picture worth framing,” another added.

The praise for Kardashian comes just a week after she was dragged online by some for bringing her child to the March For Our Lives rally. Some fans were awestruck by the Kardashian family‘s support of the gun control rally, and even more shocked to see her oldest daughter, North West, alongside her. Kardashian didn’t back down on the subject.

“What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of a photo of West and North the day after. “Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.”