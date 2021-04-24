Kim Kardashian Earns Some 'Dancing With the Stars' Mockery From Sister Khloe

✖

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, but the sisters are keeping the barbs flying even if the cameras are no longer rolling. In Thursday's episode, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian practiced their dance moves with TikTok star Addison Rae, which made fans reminisce about Kim's brief stint on Dancing With The Stars. Kardashian danced with dance pro Mark Ballas during season 7 in 2008, although the reality star was quickly eliminated third.

A fan tweeted out a meme of Kardashian, writing "Kimberly: 'I don’t know how to dance.' Me: then explain me this" alongside some very mid-aughts photos of Kim from the dancing competition. Hilariously, Khloe found the meme and retweeted it, writing "She was kicked off episode two." Fan memories might be short, but a sister never forgets.

While Kim may not have had a natural talent for dancing, Ballas only had kind things to say about her personality after her elimination. [She] wasn’t the best dancing partner,” he explained to the Orlando Sentinel at the time. "I love her, she’s awesome, we became good friends. I know the family well. Dancing was not her thing, but she’s a great girl."

In the KUWTK episode, Kim admitted that she was super nervous about her dance lesson with the 20-year-old TikTok superstar. "I’m freaking out a little bit because today, Addison is going to teach me a TikTok dance," she explained in a confessional. "Listen, I’m no dancer. I’m not claiming to be. But if anyone’s gonna make me look good, it’s Addison so I’m gonna take the time and practice this and see what I can do."

After seeing Rae demonstrate, Kim pointed out that she just didn't "have the rhythm" to have the same skilled outcomes. "Oh, my God, I have eyes," she quipped. "Like, I see I’m not the best at it. But I am gonna soak this all in, take it home and see if I have it in me to really do this. … It is really intimidating." However, even if Khloe roasted her online, she encouraged Kim's efforts in the moment. "I think you did a great job," Khloe told her sister. "You really did — for your first time dancing."