Kim Kardashian Reveals Desire to Move to Wyoming With Kanye West and Practice Law

Kim Kardashian revealed her ten year plan this week in a new interview. The reality star hopes to leave the hustle and bustle of California behind, taking her husband Kanye West and her kids out to Wyoming. There, she wants to begin practicing law.

Kardashian has big plans for the coming years, beginning with her accreditation as a lawyer. The model told Vogue Arabia that she hopes to take the bar exam in 2022, officially becoming an attorney. However, she does not want to start her practice in Calabasas, California.

“In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years,” she said. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”

Kardashian began studying law last summer, undertaking a 4-year apprenticeship with a laws firm in San Francisco, California. She still believes she is on pace to take the bar in 2022, at which point she will begin seeking certification in other states.

“I would probably do it from there and fly into DC, NY, and LA,” she said.

Kardashian has taken a particular interest in prison reform, which she wants to enact in Wyoming. Kardashian’s Vogue interview was conducted by her own husband, West, and in it Kardashian said that her focus was narrowing, and that was all for the better.

“I need to stay focused – I have to figure out law school… I’ve had to cut out all of the things that took time away or did not involve God, our family, my businesses, justice reform work, or law school.”

West asked Kardashian why she initially took an interest in law, and how she decided to take the plunge into studying it so late in life.

“I’ve always been interested in law, in studying law. As I started to become interested in criminal justice reform, I felt the urge to learn more so that I could do more,” she explained. “I knew that the only way I could help was if I was really educated on the laws and the system. But I know that my dad would love it, he would be so proud.”

“He would totally be the one helping me study and would have taken the job of helping me with my flashcards away from you – he would have been so happy to do that.”

Kardashian has a few more years of study left before she can realize her plans. In the meantime, Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for Season 17 on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E!