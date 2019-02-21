Kim Kardashian Defends Sister Khloe After Hit With Criticism for Attending Public Event Amid Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian came to sister Khloé Kardashian’s defense as she faced criticism for making a public appearance following the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caught some hate from fans after she was spotted attending the PrettyLittleThing’s Los Angeles store opening with best friend Malika Haqq just days after the scandal.

One Twitter user took issue with Khloe’s attendance and posted a video of the Good American founder arriving to the store.

Would you prefer she lose the 💰 too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! //t.co/FU3VorGzqx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 21, 2019

“If someone cheated on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?” the user wrote on the tweet, as first reported by Bustle.

Kardashian did not appreciate the fan’s comment and clapped back, clarifying Khloé’s attendance to the public event was a professional obligation.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT (sic)!!!” the KKW Beauty CEO wrote Thursday, quoting the fan’s message.

Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner have stayed relatively silent on the scandal since news broke Tuesday that Khloé had called it quits with boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he made out with model Jordyn Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend — at a Los Angeles house party on Sunday.

Khloé seemed to confirm reports when she replied to Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram post on the subject. Haqq and family friend Larsa Pippen were also seen commenting on the post.

Woods has reportedly already moved out from Jenner’s guest house — where she had been living for some time now — as sources say the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is struggling with how to deal with the model’s actions.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” a third source told Us Weekly. “But they’re all looking at it as if she better be.”

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” they added. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Thompson’s latest cheating scandal comes less than a year since he was caught on video cheating on Khloé with multiple women, with news breaking just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Since then, the couple had been clouded with speculation of a breakup, though they seemed to still be together until the latest controversy.