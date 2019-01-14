Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West After He Seems to Defend Playing R. Kelly

Kim Kardashian is defending Kanye West after He seemed to defend choosing to still listen to R. Kelly‘s music.

Kelly has come under fire lately, after a Lifetime docuseries titled Surviving R. Kelly shined a light on the numerous sexual assault and misconduct allegations that have plagued his career.

TMZ reports that on Sunday West said, “They want art from the artist. But, anytime they do anything erratic, they just gonna pull up the full documentaries on him. And then, they gonna come with the Michael documentary. We can enjoy all their music all we want.”

While West clearly cited Michael Jackson as one artists he believes should not be vilified, many also interpreted this as a reference to Kelly. They presumed that West, who collaborated with Kelly on the 2012 song “To The World,” was defending the “Ignition” singer.

Kardashian quickly came to her husbands defense saying, “Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion [and] not being perfect. The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else.”

While there is a chance that West is still in his corner, Kelly has faced an overwhelming backlash to the accusations that he has been preying on woman for many years, including allegations that he has kept some of them captive in some kind of “sex cult”.

Kelly has vehemently denied the accusations against him, with his lawyer Steven Greenberg recently appearing on Good Morning America to comment on them, as well as on the docuseries.

“We know what happened, and we know those things didn’t happen. The man was not operating a harem, or a sex cult, or holding people hostage or anything like that,” Greenberg said in the interview.

“People shouldn’t be able to do this to someone,” he later said, going on to add that he hopes the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer will “sue Lifetime” for defamation.

Greenberg also address the specific allegations that Kelly has held a woman named Jocelyn Savage “against her will,” for some time, stating, “No one ever complained about anything until some producer came and found that.”

Elaborating on the claims, Greenberg took aim at Savage’s family — specifically her father — and accused them of exaggerating the reality of the situation for their own personal gain.

“So, Mr. Savage — and I hate to diss used car salesmen — but is a used car salesman who first made allegations. And when he first made allegations, he had his younger daughter present a video blasting R. Kelly saying she’s going to be a rap star,” he said. “He’s in this for his own personal gain.”

Kelly is currently under criminal investigation regarding some of the allegations against, but has not been charged with any crime.