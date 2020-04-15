Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West, 6, Are Twins in New Mother-Daughter Photos

Kim Kardashian’s youngest is growing up to look just like her mom! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her resemblance to 6-year-old daughter North, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, in a series of matching photos on Instagram Tuesday. Both rocking long braids and matching puffy vests at the Yeezy show, Kardashian looks like she’s posing with a mini-her, captioning the pictures, “TWINZIES.”

North has made it clear she has her mom’s spunk too, crashing the KKW Beauty founder’s social distancing PSA for the Governor of California’s official Twitter account Monday. Kardashian kicks off, “Hi everyone in California, it’s Kim Kardashian West and I was just wanted to talk you,” but was quickly interrupted by her daughter chiming in, “And North West.”

While Kardashian attempted to continue, “I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing. I know it’s California and we’ve got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves,” she was interrupted once again by North whispering off screen, “I want out.” North’s cameo quickly went viral, however, when after Kardashian encouraged people to “do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones,” the little girl chimed in, “You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends.”

Kardashian has been putting her massive celebrity to good use amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealing last month that her fragrance company had shifted operations to making hand sanitizer and making medical-grade masks. “We have five factories all in different countries and we’ve been exploring … how to make medical-grade masks, how to make things that would be helpful in the hospitals. I’ve been working with partners that have donated masks and we’re working with our fragrance company to get [hand] sanitizer made, so that is a huge shift in what we do and we’re so happy that we’re seeing some good information that we’re going to be able to help out,” Kardashian explained on The View.

Sister Kylie Jenner has also been stepping up, donating $1 million to coronavirus relief and giving a PSA about social distancing on Instagram at the start of the virus’ spread across the U.S. “Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner said at the time. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing.”

“I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me,” she added. “Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”