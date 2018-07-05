Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos From First Trip to Paris Since 2016 Robbery

Kim Kardashian West shared some intimate photos from the first trip she made to Paris since her tragic robbery in the city in 2016.

The reality star shared a few new shots on her app from the trip to the European city she took with husband Kanye West. The journey marked a special occasion in the life of the KKW Beauty CEO because it was the first time she traveled to the French city since the robbery.

In the new images, Kardashian rocks an electric-blue jacket and oversized shades while the rapper wears a cap and a white, hand-painted tee as they mingle at an event.

In another snap, Kardashian is having her makeup done while flying back to the U.S.

“Returning to Paris was such an emotional experience!” the 37-year-old reality superstar wrote alongside the images. “It’s one of my favorite cities and I loved going back to see Virgil Abloh’s first runway show for Louis Vuitton. Kanye and I had such an amazing time watching Virgil make history with his collection! Right after the show was over, we flew straight back to LA. We were going to Teyana Taylor’s listening party for her new album so I had to get my glam done on the plane, lol.”

Kardashian was robbed and gagged when she was alone at her hotel in October 2016, after a group of men forced their way into her room, also holding an employee hostage with her. The robbers bound and gagged Kardashian and left her in her bathtub, robbing her of what she estimated to be millions of dollars worth of items, including her $4 million engagement ring.

The new images come a few weeks after Kardashian West wrote about the 12-hour journey on her app.

“I went back to Paris to witness Kanye [West]’s BFF, Virgil Abloh, make history with his first collection and runway show for Louis Vuitton during Mens Fashion Week,” she wrote. “It was such an emotional trip!”

“For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also where I suffered great trauma,” she added. “Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me.”

“It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them,” she continued. “For me, there’s no point in staying in a f—ed-up state of mind. ‘Feel it, go through it and move on’ has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.”

The reality star revealed she was “so happy” to return to the city.

“It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much,” she wrote.

Though the trip was less than a day, the experience could likely be a part of the upcoming 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is set to premiere August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.