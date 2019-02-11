Kim Kardashian Talks About Paris Robbery in Throwback Post About Diamond Necklace

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in October 2016, with the thieves making off with $10 million of jewelry, including the $4 million engagement ring she received from husband Kanye West.

In a new Instagram post on Monday, Kardashian opened up about the traumatic event, revealing that there was one special piece of jewelry she was able to retrieve after the thieves made off with her valuables.

Posting a throwback photo of herself walking out of a store wearing a brown tracksuit and sunglasses, Kardashian explained that the cross she was wearing around her neck was the first thing she bought when she began experiencing success years ago, and while it was taken from her in the robbery, the thieves unknowingly left it behind.

“2007 throwback. So this necklace that I have on is a diamond cross from Jacob and it was the first piece of jewelry that I bought when I got my first check,” she wrote. “When I was at robbedd this was taken from me. However on the way out the robbers dropped one piece of jewelry in the street and this was it. It’s very sentimental to me. Just wanted to share.”

Kardashian recently opened up about the robbery during an appearance on Alec Baldwin’s talk show The Alec Baldwin Show, explaining that while the experience was horrific, it allowed her to change as a person.

“There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much,’” she said. “That needed to change in me.”

The mom of three added that she is “grateful for the experience. Even though it was horrific and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself. I felt like I was living in a bubble, and that opened me up to so much.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Angela Weiss