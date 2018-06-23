Kim Kardashian Says Her Children Have No Idea She Is Famous

Kim Kardashian, with her 113 million followers on Instagram, decade-long reality show and $175 million net worth, is one of the most famous reality television personalities in the world. But her three kids — North (5), Saint (2) and Chicago (5 months) — apparently have no clue that she’s a celebrity.

“It’s pretty intense,” Kardashian said in an interview with ITV’s Sam Rubin when discussing how to deal with fame. “But like at home I’m not known. Like my kids have no clue what’s going on. So, I don’t really feel it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also admitted that she and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family often reflect on how famous they’ve become.

“Me and my family, we do talk about it, how crazy just our life has been over the past decade and we’re so grateful and we’re so appreciative and I mean, we’re still exactly the same.”

Kardashian recently used that fame for a cause she believed in, meeting with President Donald Trump to ask for clemency for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

“I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison,” Kardashian said in an interview in May.

Upon hearing the news that she would be freed, Kardashian tweeted, “BEST NEWS EVER.”

“So grateful to [Donald Trump], Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson,” she continued. “Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition.”

Kardashian recently returned to Paris for the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint in 2016, attending Paris Fashion Week. She opened up about the experience, which she described as emotional, in a blog post on Friday.

“For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also where I suffered great trauma,” she wrote. “Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me.”

“It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them,” she added. “For me, there’s no point in staying in a f—ed-up state of mind. ‘Feel it, go through it and move on’ has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to the E! Network for its 15th season later this summer.