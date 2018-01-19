‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Welcomes Chicago West to the ‘Wolfpack’

Kim Kardashian recently announced that her new baby is named Chicago West, and the showrunner for CBS’ Chicago Fire wasted no time in welcoming the infant to the “Wolfpack.”

In a tweet, Chicago Fire co-creator Derek Haas joked, “I think Kim likes our show.”

He then added the hashtags for “Chicago West” and “Welcome to the Wolfpack.”

Hass’ tweet was accompanied with a gif from the show depicting Jesse Spencer’s Lt. Matthew Casey winking at Monica Raymund’s Gabby Dawson.

Kim Kardashian sent her fans into a frenzy shortly after Chicago was born when she posted a reference to Louis Vuitton on Instagram and they thought she was naming her new baby after the fashion designer, but as we know now that was not true.

The LV post on Kardashian’s social media account was simply in honor of a new Vuitton collection designed by Kardashian’s friend Kim Jones.

In a tweet, Kardashian clarified, “NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic.”

As has been widely reported, Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed baby Chicgao West into the world by way of surrogate birth on Jan. 15.

Shortly after celebrating the birth of her new addition, Kardashian took to Twitter to flaunt her “mom of three” body.

In a post on the social media site, Kardashian shared a photo of herself sporting a pair of white shorts with gray-ish top and an oversized hoodie.

Rather than posting a lengthy caption with the photo, the business mogul opted for simplicity, adding only a hash tag for “mom of three.”

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old announced the arrival of her new daughter by tweeting out “She’s here.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian joined the multitude of people sending them love on their new addition. After Kardashian sent out a tweet announcing “She’s here,” Khloe retweeted her and added six double-heart emojis..

Khloe is preparing for a new bundle of joy herself with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Jenner said during the episode.