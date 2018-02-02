Meet Chicago West: Kim Kardashian Spotted in Public for First Time With Baby Daughter

Kim Kardashian is out and about with baby Chicago in tow.

As far as anyone has seen, this is Kardashian’s first outing with the nearly 3-week-old baby since her surrogate gave birth on Jan. 15. Seeing as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has held back on posting baby photos, this is also the first, albeit blurry, glimpse at the little one.

The new mom of three pushed her daughter around in a stroller during Chi’s first time out in public. Kardashian, with her nanny and bodyguard close by, took the baby out in Los Angeles on Thursday for a visit with her pediatrician.

Kardashian’s husband Kanye West was not present for the doctor’s visit; he is away in Europe, leaving the mom and her entourage handling Chi, as well as their 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

While Kardashian has refrained from posting any photos of the family’s new addition, she has opened up about welcoming Chi and her decision to hire a surrogate to carry the couple’s third child.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” the 37-year-old wrote on her website in January.

It was then that she and husband Kanye West decided on a surrogate through an agency, who had no biological connection to the baby. (For fans who were convinced half-sister Kylie Jenner may have secretly carried Kardashian’s baby, this is her way of saying that cannot be true.)

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier,” she continued. “Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

While using a surrogate isn’t for everyone, Kardashian admits she wrestled with the decision.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she writes. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

In the KKW Beauty founder’s baby announcement, she added that Chi’s older siblings were excited to welcome her: “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

While the West family is thrilled about their expanding family, Kardashian took to social media recently to slam reports they were already in talks to welcome a fourth child via their gestational carrier.