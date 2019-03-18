Kim Kardashian Celebrates Paris Hilton’s 38th Birthday With Fiery Selfie

Despite the fact that Paris Hilton‘s birthday was a month ago, the heiress celebrated turning 38 with famous friends like Kim Kardashian over the weekend, who took to Instagram to celebrate the day.

“Happy birthday Paris,” Kardashian told Hilton in a video shared to Instagram. “Even though your birthday was… months ago, this is how she celebrates.”

In video clips from the party, including one of Hilton dancing in a sparkling, plunging neck bodysuit, Kardashain said, “Paris’ party!” Green balloons decorate a grand staircase for St. Patrick’s Day while Hilton gyrates in front of it. In another clip, Hilton dances on a stripper pole as party guests watch and cheer.

Happy Birthday @ParisHilton 🎈

Hilton took to Instagram to thank Kardashian for making the event. “So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis,” she captioned the selfie video.

The two women have been close since long before the world starting keeping up with the Kardashians. The reality star was once Hilton’s personal assistant. Kardashian even made appearances on The Simple Life, Hilton’s iconic reality show with Nicole Richie. Kardashian and Hilton then began attending events together and even going on vacations together, including a trip to Ibiza, before their friendship came to an end sometime around 2008. The two were distant for years before reconnecting recently.

Back on Hilton’s actual birthday last month, Kardashian shared a tribute to her longtime friend, starting with a throwback photo of the two of them sitting at a table at an event, both women on their phones. In another photo, from the T-Mobile Sidekick 3 launch party, the two friends danced together on the dance floor, with Hilton in a navy and white dress and Kardashian feeling the moment in a green, blue and white striped dress.

The two friends recently reunited at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Christmas Eve party in December; they even went sledding together on a hill Kardashian had installed behind her Calabasas, California home for the occasion.

Her husband, Kanye West, shared a video of the pair’s antics on Twitter, writing, “BFF.”