Kim Kardashian Called out for Gold Dress After Fashion Brand Knocks off Look

Kim Kardashian West is coming after fashion retailers who copy her style… or is she?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her curves in a gorgeous cut-out gold dress Friday, which she revealed was a dress made especially for her by husband, Kanye West.

In the caption, Kardashian explained the dress designed for her to wear during a Miami trip last summer. And since she did not end up wearing the piece — as she famously rocked multiple neon outfits in a row — she jokingly made a plea to fast fashion brands.

“Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead),” she wrote alongside the photo. “P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?”

Less than three hours after the KKW Beauty mogul’s photo was posted, U.K.-based brand Missguided posted an exact copy of the outfit modeled on a Kardashian-lookalike on Instagram, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“The devil works hard but Missguided works harder. [Kim Kardashian] you’ve only got a few days before this drops online,” the caption on the photo said.

The post did not last long on the social media platform, but Diet Prada, an Instagram account dedicated to calling out knockoffs, posted a screenshot of the post and wrote about the brand’s speedy production of the dress and criticizing Kardashian.

“Hey Kim, we’re onto your little game,” the brand wrote on the lengthy caption. “Just when you thought nothing would top the fake-out ‘confession’ of Kendall’s Proactiv ad, the Kardashians do it again. [kimkardashian] posted a picture of herself in an old dress Kanye made for her, presumably under his Yeezy label, with a pithy caption pleading for fast fashion brands to let her wear the dress before knocking it off.”

They added: “Three hours after her post, it popped up on quick-turn retailer [missguided], who has entire website sections dedicated to kopying(sic) the Kardashian style.

“Last year, Fashion Nova famously dropped their own versions of Kylie’s custom birthday looks mere hours after she posted them. The lack of transparency around celebrity endorsements is a big problem facing social media. We think we smell a rat. Dieters, is this a thinly veiled collab, or does Missguided have a secret atelier of magical elves making stretchy dresses round the clock and shooting them on Kim K doppelgängers? Lol.”

Did Kim collaborate with Missguided? We’ll never know for sure…