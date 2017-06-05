Kim Kardashian Threatens Caitlyn Jenner Over New Memoir on ‘KUWTK’

Caitlyn Jenner recently released her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and the book contains multiple passages detailing Jenner’s marriage to ex-wife Kris Jenner, which Kris was none too happy to read.

The fallout from the book’s claims has been well-documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and this week’s episode featured Caitlyn’s stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian West, confronting the former athlete about what she had written about Kris.

Kris asked Kardashian West to read the book to see if she was overreacting to it, and Caitlyn later came to the house to talk to her stepdaughter about the memoir, which Kardashian West wasn’t too pleased with.

“Mom’s obviously upset about it so … if those are your feelings those are your feelings, but mom feels a certain way about you and she has the right … I’m going to read it and tell you honestly … Talk bad about my mom, I come for you,” the 36-year-old said.

“This book, it’s my story,” Caitlyn responded. “Everybody has stuff in life that they have to deal with and this was my stuff and this is how I dealt with it.”

The book claims that Kris “hoarded” money from Caitlyn, among other things.

“If you turn on my mom and you continue to bash us, I can’t — even for the sake of my sisters — spend time with someone who doesn’t care about my mother,” Kardashian West said. “Like enough already.”

“My mom has been so fair to Cait and Cait has no decency towards her whatsoever,” she added during her sit-down. “I don’t think my mom has to try anymore. It’s time to move on.”

