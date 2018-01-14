Kim Kardashian Goes Braless Again in Kanye West-Inspired Look

Kim Kardashian nearly bared it all on Instagram on Sunday, with a selfie in some of her husband’s gear.

The reality star snapped a photo framing herself from just below her nose to just above her navel. She showed off a costly Yeezy denim jacket, pointedly wearing nothing underneath it but a few necklaces, which all referenced Kanye West‘s most recent album, The Life of Pablo. She also held a diamond encrusted grill between her teeth, just for good measure.

Morning ☀️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 14, 2018 at 8:14am PST

Kardashian has been making a point to show off the grill lately, as it was one of the items stolen from her hotel room in Paris last year.

That robbery, combined with the string of recent celebrity burglaries in the Los Angeles area, prompted Kardashian to store the majority of her jewelry collection outside of her home, in a separate location. Reports say the stash will be under constant supervision, with security clearance needed to access it.

As for the ensemble on Sunday, it’s no surprise to see Kardashian taking her famous husband’s lead on clothing and accessories.

On last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she credited West for inspiring her to change up her style and aesthetic.

“Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual,” she said on the show. “I think my style is evolving and changing, and I think it should, because that’s what life is about. He’s a fashion designer and he loves clothes, so I’m excited to collaborate with him and see what his take on fashion is.”

The discussion was prompted by an email West sent to his wife. “‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kardashian read from the screen. Soon after, she was out and about in sunglasses with small, narrow frames. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this,” she said.

Kardashian and West are expecting their third child, who’s being carried by a surrogate, to be born any day now.