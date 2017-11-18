Here’s What Went Down When Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian Ran Into Each Other Amid Family Feud

Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé might be two of the world’s most famous women, but they have a longstanding feud between them stemming from their singer-songwriter husbands.

TMZ reports that Kanye West’s wife Kardashian and Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé were cordial with one another at Serena Williams’ Thursday wedding to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, exchanging hellos, hugs and showing off photos of their children.

But as many know, Jay-Z and West haven’t spoken to one another after West attacked Beyoncé in 2016 for not showing up at the VMAs to perform if she did not win the night’s top honor where she competed against West and Drake.

The burn from West is ironic though after he skewered Taylor Swift for winning “Best Female Video” over Beyoncé.

The beef between the two rappers also ties back to West’s lawsuit alleging Jay-Z’s Tidal owes him more than $3 million.

But the women put that above them at the wedding that was straight out of a fairytale for Williams and Ohanian.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., just 11 weeks ago, took part in a star-studded rehearsal dinner at celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril Wednesday night, prompting many to believe the two would wed this weekend.

Among the other guests in attendance at their glitzy and glamorous dinner were Ciara, Lala, Kelly Rowland and Williams’ sister, Venus. Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour was seen arriving at the event, with her magazine having an exclusive on the images.