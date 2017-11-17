Video From Serena Williams’ Wedding Shows Her and Sister Venus Williams Dancing

Judging by Venus Williams‘ dance moves, it looks like a good time was had by all at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s New Orleans wedding on Thursday night.

In a video published by TMZ, Venus can be seen backing her booty up while out on the dance floor to none other than “Back That Azz Up” by Juvenile. The 37-year-old tennis star wore a short, sparkly dress to her younger sister’s wedding.

Serena reportedly wore two dresses throughout the nuptials: one for the ceremony and another for the reception. She and Ohanian wed at the historic city’s Contemporary Arts Center in front of a long line of celebrity guests: Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki with her new fiancé, NBA player David Lee, Ciara, Lala Anthony and Kelly Rowland.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., just 11 weeks ago, took part in a star-studded rehearsal dinner at celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril Wednesday night, prompting many to believe the two would wed this weekend.

Cell phones were reportedly banned from the ceremony.