The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Engagement Rings Ever

Is there anything as exciting as a celebrity engagement?
Over the years, we’ve witnessed big stars “put a ring on it” by proposing to their significant others with some truly impressive bling.
In 2018, for instance, singer Nick Jonas reportedly shut down a Tiffany’s store, a la a la Sweet Home Alabama, to select a massive rock for Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.
The oh-so-attractive couple, who wed in December 2018, got engaged after a mere two months of dating.
Where does this couple’s engagement ring stack up when it comes to the most dazzling star bling of all time?
Scroll down for a look at the biggest, most gorgeous (and super-expensive) celebrity engagement rings Hollywood has ever seen.
Lea Michele
The Glee alum received this radiant rock from fiancé Zandy Reich in April 2018. Who wouldn’t want this 4-carat stunner?
Kim Kardashian West
Who could forget Kim’s first engagement ring from Kanye West, which she received when the rapper proposed at AT&T Park in San Francisco in Oct. 2013. Kanye later gave Kim an even bigger piece of bling, which was stolen during a Paris robbery.
Katharine McPhee
It’s been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation. And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that “death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.” So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love. ❤️
In July 2018, the Scorpion actress received this emerald-cut diamond with pavé band from her beau, David Foster.
Taraji P. Henson
The Empire star’s Mother’s Day was extra special when former NFL star Kelvin Hayden popped the question with this ring featuring a massive round-cut diamond.
Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory actress got the surprise of a lifetime when professional equestrian Karl Cook gave her this pear-cut Nadis Diamonds ring in November 2017.
Kelsea Ballerini
The “I Hate Love Songs” singer said “yes” on Christmas Day 2016 after Australian musician Morgan Evans presented her with a cushion-cut rock surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds.
Kacey Musgraves
Country star Kacey Musgraves also got a ring for Christmas in 2016. Musician Ruston Kelly gifted her with this sparkler.
Lady Gaga
Unfortunately the relationship didn’t last, but that doesn’t mean the heart-shaped bling Taylor Kinney gifted Gaga is any less impressive.
Cardi B
Migos rapper Offset presented Cardi B with this unique 8-carat rock, set in a halo of pink diamonds.
Gabrielle Union
In 2013, the Being Mary Jane actress shared this photo of her 8.5-carat cushion-cut stunner from her longtime love Dwyane Wade.
Lauren Conrad
The fashion designer flaunted her four-prong, 2-carat round cut diamond bling on Instagram after her now-husband William Tell popped the question in 2013.
Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds slipped this $2 million ring, with a 7-carat pink oval diamond set in the center, on his now wife’s finger in 2012.
Sophie Turner
The Game of Thrones star shared a photo of her shiny new sparkler from Joe Jonas in October 2017.
Miranda Kerr
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel got down on one knee with this classic diamond ring to propose to the former Victoria’s Secret model in July 2016.
Blac Chyna
Alas, the relationship ended, but let’s never forget this magnificent ring the model got from Rob Kardashian in April 2016.
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas reportedly closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to buy this beautiful piece of jewelry for bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra after a whirlwind two-month courtship.
Paris Hilton
The heiress was surprised with a 20-carat pear-shaped stunner from actor Chris Zylka while they were enjoying a ski vacation over New Year’s 2018.
Emily Ratajkowski
The model shocked fans in February 2018, when she announced her elopement to her boyfriend of just a few weeks, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Their relationship is still going strong—as is her unique two-stone sparkler.
Kate Middleton
Kate’s 12-carat sapphire, surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds, formerly belonged to Princess Diana and was gifted to Kate by Prince William when he proposed in 2010.
Beyoncé
Jay-Z did good when he slipped this 18-carat flawless emerald cut diamond ring, from Lorraine Schwartz, on the “Crazy in Love” songstress’ finger.
Reese Witherspoon
In 2010, Hollywood agent Jim Toth proposed to the Academy Award-winning actress with this beautiful 4-carat Ashoka-cut diamond ring set on a pavé diamond-and-platinum band.
Jennifer Garner
They called it quits after a decade of marriage, but Jennifer’s courtship with Ben Affleck began with this huge 4.5-carat cushion-cut diamond.
Sofía Vergara
This gigantic cushion-cut bling is how Joe Manganiello asked the Modern Family actress for her hand in marriage in 2015.
Victoria Beckham
Since her footballer beau David Beckham popped the question in 1998, the fashion designer has amassed a collection of over a dozen engagement sparklers, including this impressive rock.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde’s engagement ring from Jason Sudeikis is a truly unique piece of hardware. It features a center diamond surrounded by an emerald halo.
Mariah Carey
Billionaire James Packer gave the sexy singer this $10 million engagement ring, but the couple later split and never married.
Ciara
NFL player Russell Wilson popped the question in 2016, presenting his lady with a gigantic 16-carat round-shaped diamond surrounded by, you guessed it, even more diamonds.
Jennifer Aniston
The Friends actress has had more than one engagement ring in her life. This 8-carat number, set on a simple gold band, came from her now ex-husband Justin Theroux.
Meghan Markle
Her one-of-a-kind ring, from Prince Harry, features a diamond from Botswana and two stones from Princess Diana’s collection. “It’s perfect,” Markle told the BBC.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The supermodel’s ring made its red carpet debut in 2016 after she was presented with this flawless diamond, flanked by micro-pavé-set diamonds, by her actor beau Jason Statham.
Eva Longoria
A diamond-encrusted ruby ring was the piece of hardware José Antonio Bastón slipped on the celeb’s finger in 2016. The new mom typically just hits the red carpet in her wedding band, sans engagement ring, since they tied the knot.
Jessica Biel
If you love a halo, then take a look at this 6-carat beauty The Sinner star received from Justin Timberlake in 2011.
Amal Clooney
The human rights attorney looks lovely in her elegant emerald-cut ring from actor George Clooney.
Nicki Minaj
Another shiny piece of bling from a relationship that didn’t last, this 15-carat yellow heart adorned the rapper’s finger during her engagement to Meek Mill.
Heidi Klum
Seal gave the supermodel a kiss from a rose and this 10-carat canary yellow showstopper when he proposed in 2005. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2014.