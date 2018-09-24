Serena Williams Dishes on Friendship With Meghan Markle: ‘We’re Relying on Each Other A Lot Recently’

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle still have each other’s backs despite their drastically changing lives.

In a new interview with Australian news program The Project, which was conducted just three days after Williams’ U.S. Open loss earlier this month, the tennis star discussed her friendship with the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, revealing that she and Markle stay in touch regularly.

“We were actually just texting each other this morning,” Williams, 36, said. “We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently.”

Markle and Williams have been friends since 2010, and both women have frequently shown their support for the other, with Markle having attended the Ladies’ Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships in July alongside Kate Middleton to watch Williams’ match against Angelique Kerber. In May, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian attend Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry at St. George’s Cathedral.

“To have such a monumental moment in England, nonetheless of all the places, I felt like we were literally watching history,” Williams said of the May 19th royal nuptials. “I feel like in a few years we are going to look back at that moment and it’s going to be so historic. It’s going to be something that people never forget. The whole service was really wonderful, and most of all I just wanted to see my friend be happy. And I think that’s what happened.”

Williams recently showed her support for the Duchess and her newest venture into her royal life after Markle embarked on her first royal project, a cookbook to help support the women running the Hubb Community Kitchen following the Grenfel Tower fire.

“I used to call you Meghan (and I still do) but dear Duchess of Sussex, your first project Together a cookbook bringing women of all cultures together,” Williams wrote on Twitter last week, sharing images of the cookbook. “I could not be more excited about it and proud of you. It’s beautiful – diversity, inclusivity, coming together in grief or joy.”

Together: Our Community Kitchen features dozens of recipes from the women at the community kitchen, which they started in order to help those displaced by the Grenfel Tower fire that killed more than 70. Markle, who began visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen in January, suggested that the women put together a cookbook to help raise funds for the kitchen after learning they were only able to open their doors two days a week.