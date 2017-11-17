Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Married

After announcing their engagement last December, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have tied the knot in New Orleans.

PEOPLE confirms that Williams, 36, and new husband Ohanian, 34, wed at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans in front of a long list of celebrity guests, including Beyoncé and husband Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki with her new fiancé, NBA player David Lee.

According to the Daily Mail, the tennis champion wore two dresses, one of the ceremony and the other for the reception. The theme for their wedding was Beauty and the Beast.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., just 11 weeks ago, took part in a star-studded rehearsal dinner at celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril Wednesday night, prompting many to believe the two would wed this weekend.

Among the guests at their glitzy and glamorous dinner were Ciara, Lala, Kelly Rowland and Williams’ sister, Venus. Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour was seen arriving at the event, with her magazine having an exclusive on the images.

Cell phones were reportedly banned from the ceremony.

ABC journalist Susan Roesgen shared images from the wedding reception over at Twitter, sharing a sneak peek for fans at the outdoor table and some of the guests.

An outdoor table is set for guests at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, where Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are getting married tonight! pic.twitter.com/bxsVIJUJGz — Susan Roesgen (@SusanRoesgen) November 17, 2017

Actress Nicole Ari Parker arrives for the NOLA wedding of tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian! pic.twitter.com/uVmrf2d7GL — Susan Roesgen (@SusanRoesgen) November 17, 2017

Model Selita Ebanks arrives for the wedding of tennis great Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans tonight! pic.twitter.com/vpxzLddtE0 — Susan Roesgen (@SusanRoesgen) November 17, 2017

Photo credit: Twitter / @she_unplugged