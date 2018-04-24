Kim Kardashian Bares It All in NSFW Photos Promoting Perfume

Kim Kardashian is baring it all in a pair of NSFW photos that are reportedly meant to promote perfume.

According to The Blast, the very risque photos that show a completely naked Kardashian lying down and barely covering her most sensitive areas are an advertisement for her new KKW Fragrance line.

The perfume scent in question is reportedly named “KKW Body,” and is scheduled to become available for purchase on April 30.

The new KKW perfume line is just one of many high profile moments for Kardashian this year, as she also became a mother for the third time back in January.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago into the world by way of gestational surrogate, and they are reportedly considering doing it again this year.

Speaking to In Touch, a source close to the power couple explained that they are serious about adding to their family of five, after just welcoming baby Chicago only three months ago.

“It’s always been a question of when, not if they’ll add to the family,” the source explained to the outlet. “They’re confident they can cope with this because of the support they have with childcare.”

The source suggested that they would go with this option again for a new baby.

“A lot of people think it’s crazy, since their marriage is hardly in the ideal place and they’re already struggling to cope with the demands of three kids,” the source added. “But they’re ignoring all reason and going with their impulse here.”

The reports of Kardashian and West looking to have another child came on the heels of Kardadhian’s sister Khloe Kardashian giving birth to a baby girl, True Thompson.

True’s father is Khloe’s boyfriend and NBA star, Tristan Thompson, who has been alleged to have been cheating on her for several months with multiple women while she has been pregnant.

While many have chimed in with their take on the allegations, West reportedly threatened Thompson with physical violence over the allegations that he cheated on West’s sister-in-law.

According to a source that spoke with Radar, “Kim is livid and not speaking to [Thompson] and Kanye threatened to kick his a—!”

“Rob [Kardashian] also called him and told him if he does it again he will be sorry,” the source also said, adding how he is so upset “he didn’t go to Cleveland because he didn’t want to get in a fight with Tristan and didn’t trust himself not to do something.”