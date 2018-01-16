What is Kim Kardashian’s New Baby’s Name?

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child, a girl, on Monday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the new baby’s arrival, as expected, on her social media account.

The simple verbiage of “she’s here” is what the socialite-turned-business mogul put out to the world.

There was no reveal of images of the baby — which are likely to be revealed in a publicity photoshoot in the coming months after the rights are negotiated — nor was the name of the newest Kardashian-West.

The lone clue for fans came during a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Kardashian gave some hints toward what to expect.

“It’s so hard [to choose a name],” she told DeGeneres. “I do like different names, but short, easy to spell, one syllable. That’s kind of my vibe.”

Given that the pair are already known for the uniqueness in naming conventions, it is likely to be something off the radar right now. The first child of the two is named North West, age 4, while the younger brother, Saint West, is just 2.

The couple has had plenty of lead time to come with the name, revealing to fans in mid-December that it was to be a second girl.

Since becoming part of the mainstream media with the release of her sex tape with Ray J in 2007, Kardashian has been sharing her life with the world.

As such, in 2014, she explained how the name North came about. In her retelling to British GQ magazine, it began with music industry icon Pharrell Williams and Conde Nast Artistic Director Anna Wintour pushing a social media rumor forward.

“It was a rumor in the press and we’d never really considered [using the name North], at all,” she said. “Pharrell came over to us and said, ‘Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That’s the best name.’ I said, ‘No, we’re not, that’s just a rumor. Then a little while later Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us ‘North is a genius name.’ Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck.”

Their second child, Saint, has a more conventional naming story: they were not expecting to be able to get pregnant again. When Kardashian did give birth, it was believed to be a Miracle Baby and thus, the couple went with the religious homage.

During her pregnancies with North and Saint, Kardashian reportedly suffered from preeclampsia — a condition in which her placenta didn’t attach correctly. She and West have long considered surrogacy, but Kim explained to her sisters that the process to get paired with a surrogate is incredibly involved.

“You have to make sure their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psych testing,” she said.

She also had previously revealed that she had already been dealing with the surrogacy agency for a year before she was paired with the woman who would eventually carry her next child.

“I think everything did happen for a reason, because the surrogate I really love got approved … She’s the perfect fit for us.”

According to Kardashian’s media account, the surrogate gave birth to the baby girl at 12:47 a.m.; it was fully healthy and weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.