Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Essentials’ for Chicago but Photo of North

A new post on Kim Kardashian's website lists her "essential" baby-rearing products, but the reality star included a throwback photo of North as a baby, rather than her newborn, Chigao West.

The post is titled "The Baby Essentials I Can't Live Without," presumably assembled as West begins the journey of raising her third child, Chicago, or Chi — pronounced "Shy" — for short. Kardashian has yet to release any images on Chi, and it appears she wasn't about to do it on this proprietary blog post. Instead, she attached a sweet picture of her firstborn, North West, as baby, smiling as she received a kiss from her mother.

The post itself made no secret of being about Chi. "With the arrival of our new baby, Chi, there are so many everyday essentials that I can't live without," Kardashian wrote. Those essentials include the Oli And Carol "Brucy the Broccoli" Teether, the My Best Friend Organic Nursing Pillow, and KicKee pants.

"My kids live in these for the first 6 months!" the model wrote.

Some of Kardashian's other favorites include the Bee Essentials Set of 10 Burp Cloths, the Clover & Birch Activity Gym – Knit, and the Chenille My First Baby Blanket. For Chi herself, Kardashian is picking up the Cheengoo Unicorn Ring Rattle, the Bloom Coco Stylewood Bouncer with Organic Seat Pad and a Comotomo Baby Bottle Pink for meal times.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, decided to have their third child through a gestational surrogate carrier, yet it's clear that the 37-year-old reality star intends to be a hands-on mother. She even plans on breastfeeding Chi herself, despite not carrying her. On Sunday, she shared a photo of some custom clothing for her newborn, with "Chicago" written in cursive on the baby's shirt.

The whole Kardashian family is fawning over their newest member, as two of them prepare for babies of their own. Khloe Kardashian first instructed her Twitter followers in how to pronounce Chi's name, while Rob Kardashian offered the only hint before Kim herself announced it. The youngest sister in the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, is nervously preparing for a baby of her own. Hopefully she's taking notes on her big sister's blog post.