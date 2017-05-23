Kim Kardashian Reaches Out To Ariana Grande On Facebook About Manchester Bombing

Like many people, Kim Kardashian West, is struggling to cope with the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, U.K., on Monday night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted out an old picture of herself, sister Kendall Jenner and Grande at a concert together, writing, “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you.”

“I’m praying for everyone in Manchester,” the 36-year-old mother of two added. “This is truly so senseless & heart breaking.”

Unfortunately, as with anything the Kardashians do, Kim was criticized for her message to Grande and deleted the tweet. Kim also posted the message on Facebook. Check it out below:

Grande, meanwhile, is heartbroken after the explosion, which left 22 dead and over 50 injured. CBS News reported more details from the horrifying incident.

“She’s an absolute wreck,” a source told ET. “She cares more about her fans than anything.”

“Broken,” the 23-year-old singer tweeted on Monday. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

